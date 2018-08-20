Classic Rock Almanac August 20, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2005-Iron Maiden's last night on Ozzfest is marred when people throw eggs at the band and the P.A. cuts out. The band blames Sharon Osbourne for the hassles. Later, she blasts the band on the tour's website.

1996-Carlos Santana receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1992-Led Zeppelin III goes triple-platinum, and the band's Remasters disc goes gold.

1988-Steve Winwood's Roll With It displaces Guns n' Roses' Appetite for Destruction from the top of the Billboard album chart.

1981-Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band play a benefit concert for Vietnam veterans at the Los Angeles Sports Arena.

1979-Bob Dylan releases Slow Train Coming, the album that contains "Gotta Serve Somebody."

1969-Frank Zappa disbands The Mothers of Invention after an eight-day tour of Canada, saying he's "tired of playing for people who clap for all the wrong reasons."

1965-The Rolling Stones release "Satisfaction" in Britain, 10 weeks after it went on sale in the U-S.

1964-The Beatles play the Las Vegas Convention Center. To keep potential underage gamblers out of the Sahara's casino, the "Fab Four" are asked not to enter the gaming areas. Instead, slot machines are placed in their rooms.

BIRTHDAYS

Doug Fieger-Died in 2010

He sang lead on (and wrote) The Knack's '60s-style smash "My Sharona." He died of lung cancer February 14th, 2010 at 57. Born 1952.

Phil Lynott-Died in 198

The Irish singer-bassist led Thin Lizzy, whose steady U.K. success yielded only one American hit, 1976's "The Boys Are Back in Town." He died of drug abuse on January 4th, 1986 at the age of 36. Born 1949.

Robert Plant - 70 years old

Solo/Plant & Krauss/Page & Plant/Led Zeppelin singer. Born 1948.

Maureen Tucker - 74 years old

The solo/ex-Velvet Underground drummer-singer is known as Mo. Born 1944.

Isaac Hayes-Died in 2008

After he and David Porter wrote for and produced Sam & Dave, Hayes went solo and scored with the Oscar-winning "Theme From Shaft." He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. He gained a second measure of fame for voicing "Chef" on South Park. The Scientologist died of an apparent stroke in his Tennessee home on August 10th, 2008. He was 65. Born 1942.

"Sneaky" Pete Kleinow-Died in 2007

The pedal steel guitarist played with The Byrds and Flying Burrito Brothers and did sessions with John Lennon, Linda Ronstadt, Frank Zappa, Fleetwood Mac and many others. He was also a well-respected Hollywood special effects artist. He died at 72 of Alzheimer's disease at a California nursing home on January 6th, 2007. Born 1934.