Classic Rock Almanac August 20, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1969-Frank Zappa temporarily disbands The Mothers of Invention right after an eight day tour in Canada. Zappa says he's "tired of playing for people who clap for all the wrong reasons."

1969-August 20th marks the last time that all four of The Beatles were at EMI Studios in London. Although no actual recording took place, they completed mixing "I Want You" and discussed the sequence of songs that would appear on the "Abbey Road" album.

1970-Creedence Clearwater Revival's album "Cosmo's Factory" reaches #1 on the Billboard Hot 200, a position it would hold for nine weeks.

1973-The Rolling Stones release "Angie", which will top the Billboard chart and reach #5 in the UK.

1980-John Lennon begins recording his final album, "Double Fantasy". It would be released on November 17th by the newly-formed Geffen Records and would win the 1982 Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

1981-Bruce Springsteen performs at the Los Angeles Sports Arena to benefit the Vietnam Veterans of America Foundation and Mental Health Association

1996-Carlos Santana receives a star on Hollywood's Walk Of Fame.

2015-Michael McDonald sat in with The Doobie Brothers for an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where they performed a medley of their hits, "Long Train Runnin'" and "Takin' It To The Streets".

2018-The Recording Industry Association of America announced that The Eagles' "Greatest Hits 1971 - 1975" had passed Michael Jackson's "Thriller" to become the best selling album of all time in the U.S. The collection was now certified 38x Platinum, which means sales and streams have reached 38 million copies.

BORN TODAY

1948-Robert Plant

singer with Led Zeppelin, The Honeydrippers, solo

1949-Phil Lynott

singer, songwriter, bass player, Thin Lizzy