Classic Rock Almanac August 21, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-Billy Joel's The Last Play at Shea concert film and documentary — filmed at New York's Shea Stadium on July 16th and 18th, 2008 — has its outdoor premiere at the new home of the New York Mets, Citi Field.

2007-Bassist Michael Anthony takes the high road regarding his dismissal from Van Halen: "It's not that I'm not touring with Van Halen because I'm going out with Sammy [Hagar]. I'm going out with Sammy because I was not invited to do the VH tour."

1996-Former Talking Heads singer-guitarist David Byrne sues to prevent his three ex-bandmates from touring as The Heads. The suit is settled out of court.

1993-Elton John's songwriting partner Bernie Taupin marries Stephanie Haymes.

1982-U2 singer Bono marries Alison Stewart in Dublin.

1979-The Charlie Daniels Band's "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" single is certified gold.

1976-The Rolling Stones headline England's annual Knebworth Festival. 200-thousand fans attend the concert, which also features Todd Rundgren and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

1972-Following a chaotic show in Akron, Ohio, which includes a bomb threat and police tear gas, Jefferson Airplane singer Grace Slick is maced and guitarist Paul Kantner is knocked down by authorities.

1967-Columbia Records announces that it has re-signed Bob Dylan at the end of his original five-year deal. Dylan had reportedly already signed with MGM Records, but the label never countersigned the contract, allowing Columbia to snatch him back.

1966-The Beatles give an afternoon show at Cincinnati's Crosley Field, making up for a rained-out concert the night before. They then fly to St. Louis and play to a half-empty Busch Stadium. To beat approaching storms, they go on third instead of the customary fifth (and final) spot and do their usual 11-song, 30-minute set. The Cyrkle and The Ronettes can brag that The Beatles opened for them that night.

1965-The Rolling Stones have their first number-one album in America--Out of Our Heads, which features "Satisfaction."

BIRTHDAYS

Steve Smith - 64 years old

Journey drummer. Born 1954.

Glenn Hughes - 66 years old

California Breed/ex-Black Country Communion/ex-Hughes-Turner Project/ex-Black Sabbath/ex-Deep Purple/ex-Trapeze bassist-singer . Born 1952.

Joe Strummer (John Mellor)-Died in 2002

The former Clash singer-guitarist was fronting the less-punky Joe Strummer and The Mescaleros when he died of a heart attack on December 22nd, 2002 at 50. Born 1952.