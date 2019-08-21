Classic Rock Almanac August 21, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-The Rolling Stones album, "Out of Our Heads" is number one on the US album chart on the strength of "Satisfaction", "Play With Fire" and "The Last Time".

1972-Jefferson Airplane ran into some trouble with Akron, Ohio police after their equipment manager calls some officers "pigs". Paul Kanter is roughed up, Grace Slick was maced and Jack Casady was arrested and dragged off stage.

1976-The Rolling Stones appear in front of 200,000 fans with Todd Rundgren, Lynyrd Skynyrd, 10cc and others at England's annual Knebworth Festival. The concert was falsely advertised as "the last Stones show ever to be held in Britain."

1983-The Ramones' lead guitarist Johnny Ramone, (real name: John Cummings) undergoes emergency surgery to remove blood clots from his brain following a fight with Seth Micklaw of the Punk band Sub Zero Construction. Ramone picked a fight after seeing his girlfriend, Cynthia Whitney with Micklaw. The brief scrap ended with Ramone receiving kicks to the head with steel capped boots.

2014-Sir Paul McCartney topped a list of the richest bassists in the world with estimated wealth of $1.2 billion according to the website www.therichest.com. Coming in at number two were Sting and Gene Simmons, both with a net worth of $300 million, followed by Pink Floyd's Roger Waters, U2's Adam Clayton and Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

2018-Photographer Larry Philpot filed a lawsuit in California federal court against Lynyrd Skynyrd for using his copyrighted image of Jerry Lee Lewis without permission. Philpot said the group stripped the image of its copyright information and displayed it at the first 22 performances of their farewell tour.

BORN TODAY

1941-Tom Costello

musician with Santana

1951-Glenn Hughes

bassist and singer who was a member of Trapeze and who has also worked with Deep Purple, Black Sabbath, Gary Moore. He is also a member of Black Country Communion.

1952-Joe Strummer

musician, singer, actor and songwriter who was the co-founder of The Clash. He later formed Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros. Died on December 22, 2002.

1954-Steve Smith

drums, Journey