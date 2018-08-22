Classic Rock Almanac August 22, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-Bruce Gary, the original drummer of The Knack, dies of lymphoma at 54.

1987-Bruce Springsteen hops onstage at a Levon Helm show at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey. They do The Band's "Up on Cripple Creek" and Little Richard's "Lucille."

1981-Foreigner 4 tops the Billboard album chart. It spends 10 weeks at number-one, though not consecutively.

1977-Peter Frampton plays the first of three sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden.

1970-Derek and the Dominos begin work on their first and only studio album, Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, at Criteria Studios in Miami.

1970-Elton John signs with MCA Records.

1970-The Creedence Clearwater Revival album Cosmo's Factory, which contains the hits "Travelin' Band," "Up Around the Bend" and "Lookin' Out My Back Door," begins a nine-week run at number-one in Billboard.

1969-The Beatles film a clip for "The Long and Winding Road."

1968-The Beatles cut "Back in the U-S-S-R" with Paul McCartney on drums after Ringo Starr quits the band. (All is forgiven and he rejoins a week later.)

1967-Cream begin their first full U.S. tour at the Fillmore in San Francisco.

BIRTHDAYS

Layne Staley-Died in 2002

The onetime Alice in Chains and Mad Season singer died of a drug overdose April 5th, 2002 at 34. Born 1967.

David Marks - 70 years old

The boyhood pal of Carl Wilson served two hitches with The Beach Boys. The guitarist joined in 1962 as Al Jardine's replacement and recorded what he calls "four-and-a-half albums." In the late '90s, he returned to fill in when Carl fell ill with lung cancer. Marks also joined Jardine, Bruce Johnston, Mike Love and Brian Wilson for 2012's well-received 50th Anniversary Tour. Born 1948.

Donna Godchaux - 71 years old

Ex-Grateful Dead singer. Born 1947.

John Lee Hooker-Died in 2001

The blues and boogie legend died of natural causes on June 21st, 2001 at 83. He was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991. Born 1917.