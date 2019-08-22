Classic Rock Almanac August 22, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-Security guards at Granada Television's studio in Manchester turn fire hoses on about 200 screaming teenagers after they broke through security barriers in anticipation of the arrival of The Rolling Stones.

1968-Cynthia Lennon files for divorce from John on the grounds of adultery on the day before their sixth anniversary. She came back from a vacation and found Yoko Ono living in the Lennon's London home

1969-The Beatles are photographed together for the last time in the grounds of John and Yoko's Tittenhurst Park home.

1979-Led Zeppelin released their final album of original material, "In Through the Out Door". The LP entered the charts at number one in both America and England and featured the Top 40 single, "Fool in the Rain". The album remained on the US top spot for seven weeks and sold over six million copies.

1998-Elton John, playing the second of two shows at the Arrowhead Pond of Anaheim, is joined on stage by comedian Jim Carrey. They perform "Rocket Man" as a duet.

2007-Queen's guitarist Brian May was awarded a doctorate in Astronomy, 36 years after starting his thesis. May, who abandoned his studies to pursue a career in music, was told of his success after taking a three-hour exam to discuss his work. The 60-year-old, who handed in his 48,000-word tome earlier in the month, said: "You can call me Dr. May!"

2014-John Lennon's killer, 59-year-old Mark David Chapman, was denied parole by New York State officials for the eighth time. In handing down their decision, the parole board said, "Your release would be incompatible with the welfare of society and would so deprecate the serious nature of the crime as to undermine respect for the law.

2018-Guitarist Ed King passed away at the age of 68. He had played with Strawberry Alarm Clock on their 1967 hit "Incense And Peppermints" and with Lynyrd Skynyrd on 1974's "Sweet Home Alabama". He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Skynyrd in 2006

BORN TODAY

1947-Donna Godchaux

singer best known for having been a member of the Grateful Dead from 1972 until 1979.

1958-Vernon Reid

Living Colour

1967-Layne Staley

lead vocalist of Alice in Chains. Staley was also a member of the supergroups Mad Season and Class of '99. He was found dead April 5, 2002.