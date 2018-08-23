Classic Rock Almanac August 23, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2004-Jimmy Page casts his handprints in cement and becomes the first person honored at the new British Walk of Fame, outside the Virgin Megastore on Piccadilly Circus.

2000-The fourth Furthur Festival kicks off in Chula Vista, California. The Other Ones, with former Grateful Dead mainstays Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, headline. Ziggy Marley & the Melody Makers are special guests.

1989-Ric Ocasek of The Cars marries actress-model Paulina Porizkova.

1980-Back in Black, the first AC/DC album with singer Brian Johnson, enters the charts. It has since been certified 22X platinum and has sold more than 50-million copies worldwide.

1980-David Bowie tops the British chart for the first time in five years with "Ashes to Ashes."

1975-Fleetwood Mac, the band's first album with new members Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks, enters the Top 40 of the Billboard chart.

1969-"Honky Tonk Women" by The Rolling Stones hits number-one in Billboard, where it spends four weeks.

1969-Johnny Cash at San Quentin starts a four-week run at number-one on the Billboard album chart.

1966-The Beatles' second Shea Stadium concert fails to repeat the excitement of their first one a year earlier. The crowd of 44,000 is 11,000 shy of a sellout. In The Beatles Anthology, John Lennon recalled, "You could never hear what we were doing. It would just become a sort of happening -- like Shea Stadium was a happening. You couldn't hear any music at all. That got boring. That's why we stopped it."

1965-Police turn fire hoses on Rolling Stones fans waiting for the group at a BBC TV taping in Manchester.

1964-The Beatles play a 29-minute concert at the Hollywood Bowl, songs from which are released on a 1977 album.

1962-John Lennon marries Cynthia Powell, who is already with child, at the Mount Pleasant Registry office in Liverpool. Paul McCartney is the best man. The couple has no time for a honeymoon -- The Beatles play that night at the Cavern Club in an atmosphere made hostile by jeering fans of ex-drummer Pete Best.

BIRTHDAYS

Mark Hudson - 67 years old

Ex-Ringo Starr/ex-Hudson Brothers singer-guitarist. Born 1951.

Jimi Jamison-Died in 2014

The Survivor and Voices of Classic Rock singer died of a heart attack on August 31st, 2014. He was 63. Born 1951.

Keith Moon-Died in 1978

The Who's "patent British exploding drummer" played on such legendary songs as "I Can See for Miles," "Pinball Wizard" and "My Generation." He acted onscreen in That'll Be the Day, Tommy and 200 Motels and made one solo album. But he's perhaps best remembered for his legendary antics, like demolishing hotel rooms and blowing up his drum kit onstage. Moon died September 7th, 1978 at 32 of an accidental prescription drug overdose. Born 1946.