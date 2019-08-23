Classic Rock Almanac August 23, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-John Lennon marries his pregnant girlfriend, Cynthia Powell at the Mount Pleasant Registry Office in Liverpool. Paul and George are the only others in attendance. Efforts to keep the marriage quiet were dashed when they were spotted coming out of the registry office.

1968-Ringo Starr quits The Beatles during the recording sessions for "The White Album", telling John "I'm leaving the group because I'm not playing well and I feel unloved and out of it and you three are really close." Believing that his time with the band was over, Ringo and his family went on vacation to Sardinia.

1968-The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Soft Machine and Big Brother And The Holding Company play at the New York Rock Festival in Flushing Meadows, Queens

1969-The Rolling Stones enjoy their fifth American chart topper with "Honky Tonk Women". The record also made #1 in the UK. It was the last hit that included original guitarist Brian Jones, who had drowned in his swimming pool on July 3rd.

1980-David Bowie's "Ashes To Ashes" tops the UK music chart, giving him his first #1 single since "Space Oddity" in 1975.

1987-There was big trouble at a Grateful Dead concert, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Summer of Love, when police killed an escaped drug addict who had shot one of the officers. The band's "In the Dark" album was sitting at number 6 in the US and its single, "Touch of Grey", was still climbing toward the Top Ten.

2004-Queen, one of Britain's most consistently successful groups of the seventies and eighties, became the first Rock band to receive official approval in Iran, where Western music is strictly prohibited. Lead singer Freddie Mercury, who died of AIDS in 1991, was of Iranian ancestry and bootlegged albums have been available for years.

2012-John Lennon's killer, Mark David Chapman, was denied parole for a seventh time. In a written statement, the parole board wrote: "Despite your positive efforts while incarcerated, your release at this time would greatly undermine respect for the law and tend to trivialize the tragic loss of life which you caused as a result of this heinous, unprovoked, violent, cold and calculated crime." The 57-year-old Chapman was being held in protective custody at Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison in Alden, New Y

BORN TODAY

1946-Keith Moon

drummer, The Who. Died on September 7th, 1978.

1951-Jimi Jamison

Survivor

1954-Mark Avsec

keyboardist, songwriter, Donnie Iris & the Cruisers, Wild Cherry