Classic Rock Almanac August 24, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Jimmy Page performs Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love" with singer Leona Lewis at the closing ceremony of the Olympics in Beijing.

2007-Rock and roll pioneer Bo Diddley suffers a heart attack after complaining of dizziness and nausea during a doctor's visit. He is admitted to a Gainesville, Florida hospital and is stabilized.

1989-The Who performs Tommy at Los Angeles's Universal Amphitheater with special guest appearances by Steve Winwood, Elton John, Phil Collins, Patti LaBelle and Billy Idol.

1984-Neil Young makes his first appearance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

1982-The Rolling Stones release "Time Is on My Side" as a single from their Still Life concert album.

1981-Mark David Chapman is sentenced to 20-years-to-life in prison for killing John Lennon.

1978-Bruce Springsteen appears on the cover of Rolling Stone for the first time.

1974-John Lennon flies to California to help Ringo Starr record the album Goodnight Vienna.

1969-Alice's Restaurant, a feature film derived from Arlo Guthrie's 18-minute song and starring Guthrie as himself, opens.

1968-Steppenwolf's "Born to Be Wild" peaks at number-two on the pop chart.

1967-The Beatles, Mick Jagger and Marianne Faithfull meet with the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi for the first time in London.

1966-The Beatles arrive in LA and take the day off. They relax in a rented Beverly Hills house (at 7655 Carson Road) before resuming their tour the next day in Seattle. That night, Capitol Records head Alan Livingstone throws a party in The Beatles' honor attended by such show biz legends as Edward G. Robinson, Jack Benny, James Stewart and Groucho Marx.

BIRTHDAYS

Oteil Burbridge - 54 years old

Oteil & the Peacemakers/Dead and Company/Les Brers/Aquarium Rescue Unit/ex-Allman Brothers Band/ex-Tedeschi Trucks Band/ex-Vida Blue bassist. Born 1964.

Danny Joe Brown-Died in 2005

The Danny Joe Brown Band and Molly Hatchet singer died of renal failure March 10th, 2005 at 53. Born 1951.

Mike Derosier - 67 years old

Ex-Heart drummer. Born 1951.

Ken Hensley - 73 years old

The ex-Uriah Heep/solo keyboardist has recorded more than 50 albums and written a memoir called Blood on the Highway: When Too Many Dreams Come True. Born 1945.

David Freiberg - 80 years old

Jefferson Starship/ex-Jefferson Airplane/ex-Quicksilver Messenger Service singer. Born 1938.