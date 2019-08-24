Classic Rock Almanac August 24, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1968-While celebrating his 21st Birthday, The Who's drummer, Keith Moon, drives a Lincoln Continental into the pool of a Holiday Inn in Flint, Michigan. The band would later get a $50,000 bill for the damage they caused and were subsequently banned from every Holiday Inn for life. It was also rumored that Decca Records had to purchase the ruined car from its rightful owner.

1969-Arlo Guthrie's movie, Alice's Restaurant opens in New York and Los Angeles. While Guthrie wrote the lyrics and music for the song "Alice's Restaurant Massacree", he did not write the screenplay for the film, which was instead co-written by Venable Herndon and Arthur Penn.

1969-John Lennon writes "Cold Turkey", a song about kicking his heroin addiction. He rehearsed the song all afternoon and recorded it that evening with the help of Ringo Starr and Klaus Voorman. When it was released, critics hated it and the BBC refused to play it, yet somehow it still made the UK Top 20 and the US Top 30.

1989-The Who perform "Tommy" at the Universal Amphitheatre with special guests Steve Winwood, Elton John, Phil Collins, Patti LaBelle and Billy Idol.

1995-Microsoft's Windows 95 was released using a commercial featuring The Rolling Stones song "Start Me Up" (a reference to the Start button). Microsoft paid Mick Jagger and Keith Richards twelve million pounds for the use of the song, which Microsoft detractors were quick to point out, contains the lyrics "You make a grown man cry."

2007-78 year old Bo Diddley was reported in stable condition at a Gainesville, Florida hospital after suffering a heart attack. He had complained of dizziness and nausea during a routine medical checkup with his physician. The guitar legend topped the US R&B charts in 1955 with "Bo Diddley" and enjoyed more success with "Who Do You Love", "Before You Accuse Me", "Mona" and "I'm a Man".

2010-Bob Dylan revealed his intentions to fight internet re-sellers by only allowing fans to purchase just one ticket at the door for each concert. The policy was established to prevent scalpers (touters) from purchasing large batches of tickets and selling them for an inflated price online.

2013-A tie that once belonged to John Lennon sold for 3,627 Pounds (about $5,600) at an auction in Liverpool. Lennon had given the black knitted tie to Joyce McWilliam, a regular Cavern Club patron, in 1962.

BORN TODAY

1945-Ken Hensley

Uriah Heep

1947-Jim Fox

drummer and organist of the James Gang (with Joe Walsh). He was the band's founder and its namesake.

1951-Michael Derosier

Heart

1954-Steve Holley

drummer, was a member of Wings from August 1978 to April 1981