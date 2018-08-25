Classic Rock Almanac August 25, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-San Francisco honors The Beatles' final concert 40 years ago this week at Candlestick Park with a Beatles Week of its own. It includes a screening of the documentary The U-S Versus John Lennon.

1994-Robert Plant and Jimmy Page reunite in a London studio to record an M-T-V Unplugged show, which they call Unledded.

1992-Unplugged, a live acoustic album by Eric Clapton, is released. It goes on to win three Grammys and sell 26 million copies worldwide.

1986-Paul Simon releases Graceland.

1982-Fleetwood Mac gets a platinum album for Mirage.

1979-The Charlie Daniels Band tops Billboard's country chart with "The Devil Went Down to Georgia."

1979-The Knack's "My Sharona" hits number-one.

1978-Jackson Browne gets a platinum album for Running on Empty.

1978-Meat Loaf's Bat out of Hell album is certified platinum.

1976-Boston releases its self-titled debut album.

1975-Bruce Springsteen's third album, Born to Run, is released.

1969-Producer George Martin and several engineers, including Alan Parsons, finish editing The Beatles' Abbey Road album at--where else?--Abbey Road.

1967-The Doors -- actually, three-quarters of The Doors -- perform "Light My Fire" on Ricky Nelson's A-B-C summer series, Malibu U. Jim Morrison, who refuses to lip-synch, doesn't show up when The Doors film their segment at Leo Carillo State Beach, north of Malibu, California. Guitarist Robby Krieger's brother Ron stands in for the singer -- though the use of a replacement is never mentioned on the telecast.

BIRTHDAYS

Vivian Campbell - 56 years old

Def Leppard/Last in Line/ex-Whitesnake/ex-Dio guitarist. Born 1962.

Elvis Costello (Declan Patrick McManus) - 64 years old

The English singer-songwriter came up through the new wave but has since worked with Paul McCartney, Burt Bacharach, Allen Toussaint and the Kronos Quartet. Born 1954.

Rob Halford - 67 years old

Judas Priest/Halford/ex-Two/ex-Fight singer. Born 1951.

Gene Simmons (Chaim Witz) - 69 years old

The KISS singer-bassist, businessman, reality TV star, author and actor was born in Israel. A former New York City schoolteacher known as Gene Klein, he and Paul Stanley formed KISS after leaving a band called Wicked Lester. Born 1949.