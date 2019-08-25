Classic Rock Almanac August 25, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1963-Paul McCartney is fined 31 Pounds and loses his driver's license for a year after being caught speeding.

1970-Emerson, Lake And Palmer made their debut at Plymouth Guild Hall in Plymouth, England. During their career the trio would sell over 40 million records.

1976-Boston releases their self-titled album, which will become the best-selling, debut Rock album of all time.

1989-John Mellencamp becomes a grandfather at age 38 when his daughter Michelle gives birth to daughter, Elexis Suzanne Peach.

1994-Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page and Robert Plant reunited at LWT studios in London to tape a set for MTV's Unplugged series, set to air on October 12th. Bassist John Paul Jones was not included.

2016-Bruce Springsteen set a personal record for his longest US show when he played for four hours, besting the mark he had set two nights earlier when The E Street Band performed for three hours and fifty-two minutes.

BORN TODAY

1949-Gene Simmons

bassist and singer with KISS.

1951-Rob Halford

singer and songwriter who is best known as the lead vocalist for Judas Priest.

1954-Elvis Costello (Declan McManus)

singer, songwriter.