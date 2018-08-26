Classic Rock Almanac August 26, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Pink Floyd receive the Polar Music Prize in Stockholm, Sweden. Singer-bassist Roger Waters and drummer Nick Mason are on hand to accept the honor.

2007-The Rolling Stones wrap up their two-year Bigger Bang tour in London.

2004-With Ozzy Osbourne suffering from bronchitis, Judas Priest singer Rob Halford fills in for him during Black Sabbath's Ozzfest set in Camden, New Jersey.

2000-The body of Gov't Mule and ex-Allman Brothers Band bassist Allen Woody, 44, is found in a hotel bed in Queens, New York.

1989-Don Henley's "The End of the Innocence" peaks at number-eight on the pop chart.

1980-Bassist Tom Petersson quits Cheap Trick. During his eight years out of the group, he is replaced, successively, by Pete Comita and Jon Brant. After a solo record, Petersson rejoins Cheap Trick in 1988.

1979-Phil Collins joins former bandmate Peter Gabriel onstage at the Reading Festival to do Genesis's "The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway."

1978-The Pretenders play their first public gig, opening for Strangeways, in Wakefield, England.

1970-The third Isle of Wight Pop Festival begins. The five-day event includes Jimi Hendrix's final U-K appearance, The Doors, The Who, Emerson Lake and Palmer, Free, Jethro Tull, Joni Mitchell, The Moody Blues. Chicago, James Taylor and Sly and the Family Stone. Despite some great performances -- many now available on C-D and D-V-D -- the festival will turn ugly when people who have come without tickets break down the fences and storm in, leading to a ban on festivals on the island that lasts into the 21st century, though the festival is finally revived in 2006.

1969-The Rolling Stones get a gold record for "Honky Tonk Women."

1968-The Beatles' "Hey Jude," backed with "Revolution," is issued in the US. It spends nine weeks at number-one.

1967-The Jimi Hendrix Experience releases "Purple Haze" as a single.

BIRTHDAYS

Billy Rush - 66 years old

Ex-Asbury Jukes guitarist. Born 1952.