Classic Rock Almanac August 26, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-Jimi Hendrix's "Purple Haze" is released. Although it is now considered a Rock 'n' Roll classic, the single only reached #65 on the Billboard chart.

1970-Jimi Hendrix made his last live appearance in the UK at the Isle of Wight festival. On September 18th he would die from an overdose of sleeping pills.

1989-Ringo Starr wins a court order to prevent a record producer from releasing material Starr considered to be of inferior quality due to the impaired state Starr was in when it was recorded.

1989-Eagles' drummer Don Henley sees his solo effort, "The End of the Innocence" peak at #8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

2003-Rolling Stone Magazine named Jimi Hendrix as the greatest guitarist in Rock history. Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, Keith Richards, Chuck Berry, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Ry Cooder also made the top 10.

2010-Britain's EMI Records confirmed that Iron Maiden's latest album "The Final Frontier" debuted at #1 in 21 countries around the world. Just under four years earlier, the band's last studio LP, "A Matter Of Life And Death" also entered the pan-European chart at the top.

BORN TODAY

1969-Drew Hester

drummer, percussionist, and record producer, has played drums and percussion with Joe Walsh, Stevie Nicks, Beck, Jewel, Daniel Powter, Foo Fighters and Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders