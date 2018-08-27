Classic Rock Almanac August 27, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-The Black Crowes announce that keyboardist Ed Harsch has left the band.

1995-Neil Young headlines England's Reading Festival with Pearl Jam as his backing band.

1992-John Lennon's handwritten lyrics to "A Day in the Life" are auctioned off for 87-thousand dollars.

1991-Led Zeppelin's Houses of the Holy goes six-times platinum.

1990-On tour with Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughan and three members of Clapton's entourage are killed when their helicopter goes down in East Troy, Wisconsin. The guitarist was 35.

1982-Robert Plant's first solo album, Pictures at Eleven, is certified gold.

1978-Former Deep Purple keyboardist Jon Lord joins Whitesnake.

1977-The RCO All-Stars -- Dr. John, Band drummer Levon Helm, Booker T. & the MG's' Steve Cropper and "Duck" Dunn, Paul Butterfield and Fred Carter -- rock a barbeque at Helm's home in Woodstock, New York.

1977-Jackson Browne performs at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland. The show is recorded and yields both hit singles from his live album Running on Empty: the title track and "The Load-Out/Stay," which are the only songs from this show included on the album.

1967-Beatles manager Brian Epstein is found dead of an overdose of sleeping pills in his London apartment at age 32. Police rule it an accident. The Beatles find out about it while with studying the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi at University College in Bangor, Wales.

1965-The Beatles visit Elvis Presley at his Bel-Air home. Despite rumors of a jam session, none takes place, although Paul McCartney does say later that he showed Elvis some things on the bass. The King was in California shooting the movie Harum Scarum. The Fab Four were enjoying a night off during their U-S tour.

BIRTHDAYS

Glen Matlock - 62 years old

The Sex Pistols' original bassist (who co-wrote many of their songs) was booted out in favor of Sid Vicious. He then formed The Rich Kids and has played with many other bands since then. Born 1956.

Alex Lifeson - 65 years old

Rush guitarist. Born 1953.

Neil Murray - 68 years old

Ex-Black Sabbath/ex-Whitesnake bassist. Born 1950.