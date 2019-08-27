Classic Rock Almanac August 27, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-The Beatles' manager Brian Epstein was found dead of an apparent drug overdose at his home in Belgravia, London, just a few weeks shy of his 33rd birthday. The Fab Four were in Bangor, North Wales at the time, attending a conference by the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. The death is ruled accidental and the Maharishi tells the Beatles that Epstein's death, being in the realm of the physical world, is "not important." The group would later renounce their association with the Maharishi and Epstein is remembered as being the man who took The Beatles from being a rough looking club act to the most successful band in the world. John Lennon would later recall that when he heard the news about Brian, "I thought, we've fuckin' had it."

1982-Led Zeppelin lead vocalist Robert Plant's solo L.P. "Pictures at Eleven", is awarded a Gold record. It was his first recorded work since the group disbanded in the wake of the death of drummer John Bonham.

1990-Guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan was killed in a helicopter crash in Alpine Valley, Wisconsin when the chopper hit a man-made ski slope while trying to navigate through dense fog. Three members of Eric Clapton's entourage were also killed.

1992-John Lennon's handwritten lyrics to "A Day In The Life" sell at an auction for $1.2 million, a bid that far exceeded its initial $500,000 to $700,000 pre-auction estimate. The lyrics, complete with spelling mistakes and words crossed out, narrowly missed becoming the highest-priced Beatles lyric sheet to sell at auction. In 2005, the hand-penned words to "All You Need is Love" sold for $1.25 million.

BORN TODAY

1951-Kevin Kavanaugh

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes

1953-Alex Lifeson

guitarist, Rush

1956-Glen Matlock

bass, The Rich Kids and early member of the Sex Pistols and the reformed Sex Pistols