Classic Rock Almanac August 28, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-The Rolling Stones announce that Allen Klein, who they met three days ago, will co-manage the group along with Andrew Long Oldham. At the same time, they sign a five year recording deal with Decca Records.

1967-The Grateful Dead and Big Brother And The Holding Company play at the wake of a Hell's Angels member who was struck by a car in San Francisco.

1968-The Doors are awarded a Gold record for "Hello, I Love You", which had reached #15 in the UK and #1 in the US.

1973-Deep Purple received a Gold record for "Smoke On the Water", which hit #5 in the US on its way to selling over two million copies. It was the band's biggest success since "Hush", which also reached #5 in 1968.

1976-A 'live' version of Peter Frampton's "Baby, I Love Your Way" peaks at #12 on the US Pop singles chart.

1986-Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood and Neil Young perform in a show that's billed as, Get Tough On Toxics, in Long Beach, California. The show also featured all of The Eagles except Glenn Frey, who was in the hospital with an intestinal disorder.

1993-Billy Joel had the number 1 album in the US when "River of Dreams" reached the top on the strength of the title track and "All About Soul". The L.P. would go on to sell over 4 million copies in America, but the album cover, which was painted by Billy's then wife Christie Brinkley, was bashed by critics, some calling it the worst album cover of the year. The couple would divorce a year later.

2014-Glenn Cornick, the original bass player for Jethro Tull, died of congestive heart failure at the age of 67. Cornick performed with Tull from its inception in late 1967 until 1970.

2016-John Lennon's killer, Mark David Chapman, was denied parole for the ninth time. Earlier newspaper reports said that five letters recommending Chapman's release this year had been received by the board, but Lennon's widow Yoko Ono had written the three-man board opposing it. Chapman's next hearing was scheduled for 2018.

BORN TODAY

1942-Sterling Morrison

guitarist, one of the founding members of the Velvet Underground. Died August 30, 1995

1948-Danny Seraphine

original drummer and founding member of Chicago