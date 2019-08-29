Classic Rock Almanac August 29, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1959-The Quarrymen perform for about 300 teenagers at the opening of The Casbah Coffee Club, located in the basement of a family home owned by Pete Best's mother, Mona. The group consists of John, Paul, George and guitarist Ken Brown. Still without a drummer, the band shared one microphone connected to the house P.A. system and would return for six more Saturday night engagements for 15 shillings each per night.

1966-Seven years to the day since John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison first performed together at Liverpool's Casbah Coffee Club, The Beatles play their last paid, public concert in front of 25,000 fans at San Francisco's Candlestick Park. The band did 11 songs in just over a half an hour, opening with "Rock & Roll Music" and closing with "Long Tall Sally". Although their latest album, "Revolver" had just been released a few weeks earlier, the band chose not to play even a single cut from it.

1967-Brian Epstein's funeral is held in Liverpool. The event was not attended by The Beatles, who wished to give his family privacy by not attracting the media and fans.

1990-Elton John checks into a rehab center in Chicago to get treatment for bulimia, alcoholism and drugs.

1992-Billy Joel's remake of Elvis' "All Shook Up" peaks at #92 on the US singles chart. The song was from the soundtrack of the film Honeymoon In Vegas.

2009-A 1970 interview with John Lennon, in which he revealed some of the reasons that The Beatles split, appeared in Rolling Stone magazine. John said that his band mates disrespected and "insulted" his wife, Yoko Ono, adding, "They despised her... It seemed I had to be happily married to them or Yoko, and I chose Yoko." He also took a shot at his former songwriting partner, saying "We got fed up with being sidemen for Paul."

BORN TODAY

1945-Chris Copping

Procol Harum

1953-Rick Downey

Blue Oyster Cult