Classic Rock Almanac August 3, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Queen guitarist Brian May finally hands in his doctoral thesis, titled Radial Velocities in the Zodiacal Dust Cloud, at Imperial College in London. The 60-year-old had left the project uncompleted 36 years earlier when he became a full-time musician.

2006-Eric Clapton's show in Moscow's Red Square is canceled after Russian officials withdraw the permit.

2002-The four original Grateful Dead members kick off a two-day festival in East Troy, Wisconsin dubbed Terrapin Station: A Grateful Dead Family Reunion.

2002-Bob Dylan headlines the Newport Folk Festival, his first appearance there since 1965.

2000-Pearl Jam open a U.S. tour in Virginia Beach, Virginia -- their first time onstage since nine fans were crushed to death while they performed at the Roskilde Festival in Denmark just over a month earlier.

1999-The soundtrack to Detroit Rock City--featuring KISS, Van Halen, Black Sabbath, Cheap Trick and David Bowie--is released.

1998-Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry finishes filming a guest role on NBC's Homicide: Life on the Street in Baltimore. Perry plays "Detective Joe Landrewsky," a Washington, DC narcotics agent.

1989-The Rolling Stones shoot a video for "Mixed Emotions."

1987-Def Leppard releases the Hysteria album.

1974-Drummer Ernie "Boom Boom" Carter and keyboardist David Sancious play their final concert with Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band at a New York show opening for Anne Murray. Max Weinberg and Roy Bittan subsequently replace Carter and Sancious.

1971-Ringo Starr's "It Don't Come Easy" is certified gold.

1966-In the wake of John Lennon's statement that The Beatles are bigger than Jesus, the South African government bans their records from the airwaves.

1966-In Los Angeles following the end of an American tour, The Rolling Stones enter RCA Studios to record tracks for Between the Buttons. When "Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby" is released as a single on September 23rd, the sleeve photo of the group in drag causes a stir.

BIRTHDAYS

James Hetfield - 55 years old

Metallica singer-guitarist. Born 1963.

Jimmy Nicol - 79 years old

The drummer in an obscure British beat group, The Shubdubs, subbed for an ailing Ringo Starr (tonsilitis) at 10 Beatles shows between June 4th and 14th,1964. He was reputedly the inspiration for the song "Getting Better" after Paul McCartney recalled how whenever he and John Lennon would ask Nicol how he was doing, he would reply, "It's getting better." Born 1939.