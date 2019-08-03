Classic Rock Almanac August 3, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1963-The Beatles appeared at The Cavern Club in Liverpool for the very last time. They had performed 274 concerts at the dingy, basement club since their debut there 2 1/2 years earlier. Their first gig paid them 5 Pounds ($14) and their last brought in 300 Pounds ($840).

1968-The Doors scored their second Billboard number one single with "Hello, I Love You", a #15 hit in the UK.

1971-Paul McCartney announced the formation of his new band, Wings with his wife Linda on keyboards, drummer Denny Seiwell and guitarist Denny Laine.

1971-Ringo Starr receives a Gold record for "It Don't Come Easy", which went to #4 in both the US and the UK. Ringo was given full writer's credit even though it was later revealed that George Harrison not only helped him, but may have written the bulk of the song.

1974-Guitarist, Jeff "Skunk" Baxter left Steely Dan to join The Doobie Brothers. Jeff Porcaro would take his place before moving on to form Toto. Michael McDonald also hitched up with Steely Dan when Porcaro joined, but he too eventually left to become a member of The Doobies.

BORN TODAY

1939-Jimmy Nicol

drummer, temporary member of The Beatles for nine Australian gigs in 1964, after Ringo Starr collapsed and was hospitalised on June 3, 1964 with tonsillitis.

1961-Lee Rocker

double bass player with The Stray Cats

1963-James Hetfield

guitar, vocals, Metallica