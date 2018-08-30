Classic Rock Almanac August 30, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2005-Eric Clapton releases Back Home; Bob Dylan adds to his Bootleg Series with the No Direction Home soundtrack.

2004-Carlos Santana is named the Latin Recording Academy's Person of the Year at a ceremony at the Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

1995-Velvet Underground rhythm guitarist Sterling Morrison dies of cancer at age 53.

1993-Billy Joel is the first musical guest on The Late Show With David Letterman.

1989-Guns n' Roses guitarist Izzy Stradlin is arrested for creating a disturbance on an airline flight.

1981-The Rolling Stones release Tattoo You, which tops the album charts for nine weeks and sells over three-million copies.

1973-The post-Jim Morrison Doors break up after two albums. Rolling Stone reports Ray Manzarek is putting together a new group.

1972-John Lennon and Yoko Ono perform at Madison Square Garden in New York. The One-to-One Concerts benefit a local school for mentally handicapped children, a cause championed by T-V reporter Geraldo Rivera -- who'd worked with John and Yoko on a story about her abducted daughter, Kyoko. Stevie Wonder, Roberta Flack and Sha Na Na join the Lennons for afternoon and evening shows that raise one-point-five million dollars. John's set includes "Power to the People," "Imagine," "Instant Karma" and Elvis Presley's "Hound Dog."

1970-The closing day of England's five-day Isle of Wight Pop Festival features what will turn out to be Jimi Hendrix's final performance. Sly & the Family Stone, The Moody Blues, Free, Donovan, Joan Baez and Leonard Cohen, also play. Richie Havens closes the festival, though his set technically takes place on August 31st.

1968-The Beatles' "Hey Jude" is released in the UK. Their first single on Apple Records is their longest (at seven minutes and nine seconds) and soon becomes their biggest U-S hit, spending nine weeks at number-one (from late September through November).

1965-Bob Dylan releases Highway 61 Revisited. Powered by the hit single "Like a Rolling Stone," the album reaches number-three in Billboard.

BIRTHDAYS

Eleanor Rigby-Died in 1939

Though Paul McCartney claimed the Beatles song is based on a fictional character, it has a real life counterpart. The Liverpool woman died in 1939 and is buried in the cemetery near the church where Paul first met John Lennon. Born 1895.