Classic Rock Almanac August 30, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1973-The Doors officially disband, two years after Jim Morrison's death. Over the years, keyboardist Ray Manzarek and guitarist Robbie Kreiger attempted several reunions.

1993-The Late Show with David Letterman premieres on CBS, with Billy Joel as the first musical guest.

1995-Sterling Morrison, a founding member of the Velvet Underground died of cancer at his home in New York, one day after his 53rd birthday.

2016-The 2017 edition of Guinness World Records said that Ringo Starr's copy of "The White Album" was officially the most expensive LP ever sold at auction. Guinness confirmed that a December 2015 sale at Julien's Auction House set a new high for album prices when the first-edition copy with the catalog number 0000001, which was kept in a vault in perfect condition by Starr for more than 35 years, sold for $790,000.

BORN TODAY

1954-Ronald Beitle

drummer, Wild Cherry