Classic Rock Almanac August 31, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1990-At a Stevie Ray Vaughan memorial service in Dallas, Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt and Stevie Wonder sing "Amazing Grace."

1989-The Rolling Stones begin Steel Wheels, their first concert tour in eight years, in Philadelphia.

1987-Aerosmith's Permanent Vacation, the second album by the reunited original line-up, is released. The album, which contains such hits as "Dude (Looks Like a Lady)," "Rag Doll" and "Angel" and sells more than five-million copies, sparks one of rock's greatest comeback stories.

1976-George Harrison is found guilty of "subconsciously plagiarizing" The Chiffons' "He's So Fine" in writing "My Sweet Lord." The decision costs him almost $600,000 in royalties.

1974-John Lennon testifies in federal court that the Nixon administration tried to have him deported because of his involvement with anti-war protests at the 1972 Republican convention.

1973-Paul McCartney gets a gold record for his "James Bond" theme, "Live and Let Die."

1973-The Rolling Stones release Goat's Head Soup.

1969-At England's Isle of Wight Pop Festival, Bob Dylan makes his first official concert appearance since his motorcycle accident three years earlier. He's backed by The Band. The show is recorded for a live album, but only four songs appear on Self Portrait and one more is on 1995's Isle of Wight compilation, Message to Love.

1968-Fleetwood Mac adds 18-year-old guitarist Danny Kirwan to a lineup that already includes guitarists Peter Green and Jeremy Spencer.

1967-The Beatles announce they will handle their own affairs following the death of manager Brian Epstein.

1964-The Beatles speak to Elvis Presley for the first time. From his Atlantic City, New Jersey hotel room, Paul McCartney phones Elvis at Graceland. About a year later, they visit Presley at his L-A home.

BIRTHDAYS

Reb Beach (Richard Earl Beach) - 55 years old

The guitarist has played in Winger, Whitesnake, Dokken and the Alice Cooper band. Born 1963.

Rudolf Schenker - 70 years old

Scorpions guitarist. Born 1948.

Bob Welch-Died in 2012

After a stint in Fleetwood Mac, the Los Angeles singer-guitarist had several late '70s solo hits. "Sentimental Lady" (on which Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks sang backup) made the Top 10 in the winter of '78. He committed suicide on June 7th, 2012 at 65. According to his wife, he'd been told by doctors after spinal surgery that he'd never recover and he didn't want her to have to care for him for the rest of his life. Born 1946.

Van Morrison - 73 years old

Having started in the British Invasion band Them, the Belfast-born Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's U.S. career got off the ground with the 1967 hit "Brown Eyed Girl" on producer Bert Berns' Bang label. "Wild Night," "Domino" and "Blue Money" were among his '70s highlights. Born 1945.

Jerry Allison - 79 years old

The Crickets drummer dated, married and divorced the woman whose name became one of Buddy Holly's greatest hits. (The song was originally called "Cindy Lou" but changed to "Peggy Sue.") Allison and Sonny Curtis also wrote "More Than I Can Say," which Leo Sayer turned into a Top 5 hit. Born 1939.