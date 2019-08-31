Classic Rock Almanac August 31, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1968-Cream's "Fresh Cream" enters the Billboard LP chart where it would climb to #39. It faired much better in the UK, reaching #6.

1968-Decca Records releases what has been called The Rolling Stones most political song, "Street Fighting Man". The number was written after Mick Jagger attended a March 1968 anti-war rally at London's US embassy, during which mounted police attempted to control a crowd of 25,000. The single proved to be very popular, but was kept out of the US Top 40 (reaching #48) because many radio stations refused to play it based on what were perceived as subversive lyrics.

1969-Bob Seger files for divorce from his wife, Sandy, after just ten months of marriage.

1969-Bob Dylan makes his first paid appearance since his motorcycle accident three years earlier at England's Isle of Wight Pop Festival. He's backed by The Band and pockets 38,000 Pounds for the one hour show.

1973-Paul McCartney receives a Gold record for "Live and Let Die".

1974-In a US federal court, John Lennon testifies that he believes the Nixon administration tried to have him deported because of his involvement with the anti-war demonstrations at the 1972 Republican convention in Miami. He also suspected his phones were tapped and that he was under surveillance by government agents.

1976-George Harrison is found guilty of subconscious plagiarism of the song "He's So Fine" in writing his hit, "My Sweet Lord". He would eventually pay the copyright holder, Bright Tunes, $587,000 in damages.

2010-Elton John and Leon Russell issued the first single from their upcoming collaborative album, "The Union". Titled "If It Wasn't For Bad", the song features vocals from both artists as well as Sir Elton on piano and guest appearances by Brian Wilson and Neil Young on vocal harmonies and Booker T on the Hammond B-3. The single would later be nominated for Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards.

BORN TODAY

1945-Van Morrison

singer, songwriter

1945-Bob Welch

former member of Fleetwood Mac, solo. Died June 7, 2012.

1948-Rudolf Schenker

guitarist Scorpions