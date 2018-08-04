Classic Rock Almanac August 4, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-Former Spirit keyboardist John Locke dies of complications from lymphoma at 62.

2004-Eric Clapton joins Buddy Holly's old group The Crickets at the West Hollywood House of Blues to celebrate the release of The Crickets and Their Buddies CD, which features Clapton and Graham Nash.

1980-John Lennon and Yoko Ono begin recording Double Fantasy at New York's Hit Factory Studio.

1980-Pink Floyd starts a run of six consecutive nights at London's Earl's Court, performing The Wall in their homeland for the first time.

1979-Led Zeppelin play their first UK date in four years to 120-thousand fans at the annual Knebworth Festival.

1975-Robert Plant and his family are seriously injured in a car accident on vacation on the Mediterranean island of Rhodes. Led Zeppelin postpone their fall US tour.

1970-Phil Collins joins Genesis on drums, replacing John Mayhew.

1970-Rock's first traveling festival, the Warner Brothers-sponsored Medicine Ball Caravan, kicks off in Virginia City, Nevada. Although The Grateful Dead dropped out before it began, the lineup includes B.B. King, Alice Cooper, fiddler Doug Kershaw and Stoneground. A film of the tour, Lock Up Your Daughters, was subsequently shown.

1970-Jim Morrison is arrested for public drunkenness in LA.

1964-The Kinks release "You Really Got Me" in England. Their third single becomes the band's first hit.

BIRTHDAYS

Maureen Cox Starkey Tigrett-Died in 1994

The Liverpool hairdresser married Ringo Starr on February 11th, 1965. They divorced a decade later. Their son Zak is now a top drummer who tours with The Who. She married Hard Rock Cafe and House of Blues co-founder Isaac Tigrett and died of leukemia December 30th, 1994 at 48. Born 1946.