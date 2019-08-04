Classic Rock Almanac August 4, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1963-The Beatles appear on the US record charts for the first time as "From Me To You" debuts at #116.

1966-John Lennon's comment that The Beatles were "more popular than Jesus Christ" was re-printed in an American teen magazine called Datebook and was widely reported in North America. The statement, made to London Evening Standard journalist Maureen Cleave several months earlier, caused a public outcry in the US and led to mass destruction of Beatle records. Thirty five radio stations banned all Beatles songs and even the Ku Klux Klan made threats against the group. What Lennon actually said was "Christianity will go. It will go. It will vanish and shrink. I needn't argue about that, I'm right and I will be proved right. We're more popular than Jesus Christ now; I don't know which will go first, rock 'n roll or Christianity. Jesus was all right, but his disciples were thick and ordinary. It's them twisting it that ruins it for me."

1975-Led Zeppelin's vocalist Robert Plant and his family suffer severe injuries in a car accident while on vacation on the Mediterranean island of Rhodes. Plant, his wife, son and daughter suffer broken bones and assorted bruises. The accident delays the group's Fall tour of the US for two full years.

1980-After a five year hiatus, John Lennon and Yoko Ono begin recording their album "Double Fantasy" at New York's Hit Factory Studio. The LP would go to number one in the US after its release in November, less than a month before Lennon was gunned down outside his New York apartment. "Double Fantasy" received the 1981 Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

2010-Don Henley reached an out-of-court settlement with Republican Senatorial candidate Chuck DeVore, who used parodies of two of the singer's hits for an election campaign without permission. "All She Wants To Do Is Dance" and "The Boys of Summer" were used in campaign videos on YouTube as "All She Wants To Do Is Tax" and "Hope Of November".

2015-Supertramp canceled their upcoming European tour so that leader Rick Davies could undergo treatment for myeloma. The band, who hadn't played live in five years, was planning on hitting the road on November 3rd for a 25-city tour scheduled to wrap up with a sold-out show in Amsterdam on December 11th.

BORN TODAY

1940-Larry Knechtel

keyboard player and bassist, best known as a member of The Wrecking Crew