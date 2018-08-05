Classic Rock Almanac August 5, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2009-Steven Tyler accidentally dances off a stage in Sturgis, South Dakota. He is airlifted to Rapid City Regional Hospital with a broken shoulder and lacerations to his head. Aerosmith cancel the rest of their tour with ZZ Top as a result.

2005-Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger, having lost the legal right to perform as The Doors, bill themselves as D-21-C in a VH1 Classic special taped in Atlantic City, New Jersey. They later use the name Riders on the Storm.

1984-Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band begin a 10-night stand at Brendan Byrne Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

1983-David Crosby is sentenced to eight years in prison for drug and firearm possession. (He is paroled in 1986.)

1978-Pete Meaden, who managed The Who early in its career, dies of a barbiturate overdose in his parents' London home at age 35.

1967-Van Morrison, formerly the singer of Belfast's Them, releases his first solo single, "Brown Eyed Girl."

1967-Pink Floyd's first album, The Piper at the Gates of Dawn, is released in Great Britain.

1966-The Beatles release Revolver in the UK. Featuring "Eleanor Rigby," "Yellow Submarine" and "Got to Get You Into My Life," the LP will reach America three days later.

BIRTHDAYS

Pat Smear (George Ruthenberg) - 59 years old

Foo Fighters/ex-Nirvana/ex-Germs guitarist. Born 1959.

Rick Derringer (Zehringer) - 71 years old

The lead voice and guitarist on The McCoys' "Hang on Sloopy" and "Fever" enjoyed '70s solo success with "Rock and Roll Hoochie Koo." The Indiana native played on and produced Edgar Winter's number-one hit "Frankenstein." Born 1947.