Classic Rock Almanac August 5, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-Pink Floyd released their debut album, "The Piper At the Gates of Dawn", which would reach #6 in the UK. The LP did not contain the two singles released earlier in the year, "Arnold Layne" and "See Emily Play". It only managed to climb to #131 on The Billboard Hot 200 and took nearly 27 years to be certified Gold when it received the honor in March, 1994.

1978-The Rolling Stones saw their only Disco-style effort, "Miss You", become their eighth number one single in the US. It reached #3 in the UK. It has been reported that the lyrics were inspired by Mick Jagger's deteriorating relationship with his wife, Bianca.

1983-David Crosby, reported to have slept through most of his trial, was sentenced to eight years in prison for drug and firearms possession. He was paroled in 1986.

2015-Rolling Stones' guitarist Keith Richards made headlines when he told Esquire magazine what he thought of The Beatles' "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" by saying "Some people think it's a genius album, but I think it's a mishmash of rubbish, kind of like Satanic Majesties. Oh, if you can make a load of shit, so can we."

2016-Gregg Allman canceled the majority of his upcoming tour dates due to what were described as "serious health issues." Under a doctor's care at the Mayo Clinic, Allman released a statement that said, "I want to thank my fans and friends for supporting me while I rest up and focus on getting better and back on the road as soon as I can." Unfortunately, that was not to be, as Gregg would die from complications from liver cancer on May 27, 2017 at the age of 69.

BORN TODAY

1947-Gregory Leskiw

guitarist from Guess Who

1955-Eddie "Fingers" Ojeda

guitar, Twisted Sister

1959-Pat Smear

guitarist who was a founding member of the Germs, and was the guitarist for Nirvana from 1993 to 1994. He joined Foo Fighters in 1997.