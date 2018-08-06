Classic Rock Almanac August 6, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2014-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers finally score a number-one album as Hypnotic Eye debuts atop the Billboard 200 after selling 131,000 copies in its first week.

2000-Peter Frampton takes his kids to a bowling alley in Chicago--where he is performing at the House of Blues--so that they can watch the premiere of his V-H-1 Behind the Music installment.

1999-Grateful Dead archivist Dick Latvala dies of a heart attack at 56.

1996-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers release their ninth studio album, Songs and Music From the Motion Picture She's the One, which serves as the soundtrack to the movie by director Edward Burns.

1989-U2 bassist Adam Clayton is arrested for marijuana possession in Dublin.

1982-The movie version of Pink Floyd's The Wall, starring Bob Geldof, has its U.S. premiere at New York's Ziegfeld Theater.

1981-The Cars' Candy-O album is certified platinum.

1981-The Rolling Stones release "Start Me Up" as a single in the U.S.

1981-Stevie Nicks' Bella Donna album is released.

1971-Procol Harum records a concert with the Edmonton Symphony in Canada. Portions are released as Procol Harum Live in Concert With the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, which will yield the surprise hit "Conquistador."

1970-Grateful Dead enter Wally Heider Studios in San Francisco to begin recording American Beauty.

1965-The Beatles' Help! album is issued in the UK.

BIRTHDAYS

Andy Warhol-Died in 1987

The artist, filmmaker and producer of the first Velvet Underground album survived an assassination attempt but died February 22nd, 1987 of complications from prostate surgery. Born 1928.