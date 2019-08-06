Classic Rock Almanac August 6, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1970-Steppenwolf, Janis Joplin, Paul Simon, Poco and Johnny Winter perform at the Concert For Peace at New York's Shea Stadium. The concert date coincided with the 25th anniversary of dropping an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan.

1981-Stevie Nicks released her first solo album, "Bella Donna", which contained the singles, "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" (with Tom Petty) and "Leather and Lace" (with Don Henley).

2009-Aerosmith lead singer, 61-year-old Steven Tyler, was airlifted to Rapid City Regional Hospital after falling from the stage during a concert at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Rapid City, S.D.

BORN TODAY

2000-Paul Griffin

pianist and session musician, Griffin worked with Bob Dylan, Steely Dan, Don McLean, Van Morrison and more. Played on the Bob Dylan albums Highway 61 Revisited, Blonde on Blonde, and Steely Dan's Aja. Griffin died on June 14, 2000.