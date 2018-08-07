Classic Rock Almanac August 7, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-The Police wrap up their reunion tour at New York's Madison Square Garden.

2006-KISS singer-bassist Gene Simmons becomes the latest rock star to get into the reality show game, as Gene Simmons Family Jewels debuts.

2001-Led Zeppelin's BBC Sessions goes double-platinum.

1997-Billy Joel joins Garth Brooks during the country singer's free concert in New York's Central Park. They do "Ain't Goin Down (Til the Sun Comes Up)," "New York State of Mind" and "You May Be Right."

1997-Guitarist Marc Ford leaves The Black Crowes.

1987-An LA judge throws out an 18-month-old lawsuit against Ozzy Osbourne filed by the parents of a teen who killed himself while listening to Ozzy's "Suicide Solution."

1974- J.Geils Band singer Peter Wolf marries actress Faye Dunaway in Beverly Hills. (The union lasts five years.)

1965-"Help" by The Beatles is the top debut on the Billboard Hot 100, entering at number-41. It will hit the top spot on September 4th.

1957-John Lennon plays the Cavern Club for the first time with his skiffle group, The Quarry Men. Though he had already joined the group, Paul McCartney misses the show because he's away at scout camp.

BIRTHDAYS

Bruce Dickinson - 60 years old

Solo/Iron Maiden singer. Born 1958.

Tim Renwick - 69 years old

The guitarist has toured and recorded with the likes of Pink Floyd, Eric Clapton, Roger Waters, Elton John, Al Stewart and Sutherland Brothers & Quiver. Born 1949.