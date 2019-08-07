Classic Rock Almanac August 7, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1957-The Quarry Men, minus Paul McCartney who is away at camp, make their first appearance at Liverpool's Cavern Club, which at the time was mostly a Jazz club. After a few numbers, the club's owner Alan Sytner tells them "Cut out the bloody Rock!"

1971-Frank Zappa's "Just Another Band from L.A." is released. It's the last Zappa album to include former Turtles Howard Kaylan and Mark Volman. The two would leave to record on their own as Flo and Eddie.

1974-Peter Wolf of the J. Geils Band married actress Faye Dunaway in a Beverly Hills courtroom. They would last five years.

1976-Elton John and Kiki Dee combined their talents for a US number one smash, "Don't Go Breaking My Heart". The song was written by Elton and his song writing partner Bernie Taupin under the assumed names of Ann Orson and Carte Blanche.

2000-The family of Jimi Hendrix won a case at an international panel to evict the holder of the Internet address www.jimihendrix.com.

2002-Yes were given a day in their honor in the city of Philadelphia.

2014-Billy Joel sang "Uptown Girl" to his ex-wife Christie Brinkley at New York City's Madison Square Garden. Joel wrote the song for Brinkley and enjoyed a US #3 with it in 1983.

BORN TODAY

1949-Carlo Novi

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes

1958-Bruce Dickinson

singer, songwriter, airline pilot, entrepreneur withIron Maiden