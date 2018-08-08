Classic Rock Almanac August 8, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2017-Glen Campbell, whose mental decline from Alzheimer's disease was widely publicized, dies at 81.

2008-Bad Company reunites for a one-off show at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida. It's the first time since 1999 that all the living original members -- singer Paul Rodgers, guitarist Mick Ralphs and drummer Simon Kirke -- have performed together.

2000-Neil Young, with The Pretenders opening, kicks off his Silver & Gold tour in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

1999-The Guess Who reunite for the closing ceremonies of the Pan Am Games in Winnipeg, Canada.

1987-U2's "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" reaches number-one on the Billboard singles chart.

1982-Jefferson Starship singer Mickey Thomas marries Sara Kendrick in San Francisco.

1981-The Replacements make their recording debut on local Minneapolis label TwinTone Records with a single of "I'm in Trouble" b/w "If Only You Were Lonely."

1976-The band Boston releases the album Boston.

1974-Eric Clapton's chart-topping comeback album, 461 Ocean Boulevard (which contains "I Shot the Sheriff"), is certified gold.

1973-Wings drummer Denny Seiwell and guitarist Henry McCulloch opt out of the group one day before they are scheduled to leave for Lagos, Nigeria with Paul and Linda McCartney and Denny Laine to record Band on the Run.

1970-Creedence Clearwater Revival releases "Looking Out My Back Door" as a single.

1969-The Beatles' Abbey Road cover photo is shot in London. It's full of what some fans believe are coded clues tied to the "Paul Is Dead" controversy. Two examples: he's seen in bare feet and holding a cigarette in the "wrong" hand, and the Volkswagen Beetle with the "28-IF" license plate.

1966-Three days after its British release, The Beatles' Revolver album comes out in the U.S.

1964-Another Side of Bob Dylan is released.

BIRTHDAYS

The Edge (David Evans) - 57 years old

U2 guitarist. Born 1961.