Classic Rock Almanac August 9, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1995-Grateful Dead singer-guitarist Jerry Garcia dies of a heart attack while in drug rehab. He was 53.

1978-Blues legend Muddy Waters performs at a White House picnic for President Jimmy Carter.

1977-Randy Bachman leaves Bachman-Turner Overdrive. The band will replace him and continue for a while as B.T.O..

1975-Bad Company, The Eagles, Roger Daltrey, Joan Baez and Stevie Wonder are winners at the first Rock Music Awards, a short-lived Don Kirshner production meant to rival The Grammys.

1975-The Eagles finally crack the British charts with "One of These Nights." None of the Hall of Fame band's previous singles-even the U-S number-one "Best of My Love"-had done anything on The Beatles' and The Rolling Stones' home turf.

1973-Paul and Linda McCartney and Denny Laine leave for Lagos, Nigeria to record Wings' Band on the Run album without guitarist Henry McCullough and drummer Denny Seiwell, who had both abruptly quit the band.

1971-Elton John records "Tiny Dancer."

1969-Jethro Tull's second album, Stand Up, tops the U-K album chart.

BIRTHDAYS

Rinus Gerritsen - 72 years old

Golden Earring bassist. Born 1946.