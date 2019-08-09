Classic Rock Almanac August 9, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-Robert Zimmerman legally changes his name to Bob Dylan.

1986-Queen gave what would be their last ever 'live' performance when they appeared at Knebworth Festival.

1995-53 year old Jerry Garcia, leader of The Grateful Dead, died at a California rehabilitation centre. The official cause of death was a heart attack brought on by hardening of the arteries. He was reportedly buried in a red T-shirt and sweatpants.

2007-Jurors, lawyers and Phil Spector himself visited Spector's California mansion to get a firsthand look at the place where actress Lana Clarkson died four years earlier. Spector was on trial for the of murder of Clarkson, who had been shot after going home with him for a drink.

BORN TODAY

1946-Marinus Gerritsen

Golden Earring

1954-Pete Thomas

drummer Elvis Costello and The Attractions