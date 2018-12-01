Classic Rock Almanac December 1, 2018
ANNIVERSARIES
1964-The Who played the first of 22 consecutive Tuesday night gigs at The Marquee Club in London.
1967-The Jimi Hendrix Experience released their second studio album Axis: Bold as Love.
1976-The Sex Pistols appeared on ITV's live early evening 'Today' show (in place of Queen who had pulled out following a trip to the dentists by Freddie Mercury).
1983-Neil Young was sued by Geffen Records because his new music for the label was ‘not commercial in nature and musically uncharacteristic of his previous albums’.
1987-A Kentucky teacher lost her appeal in the US Supreme Court over her sacking after showing Pink Floyd's film The Wall to her class.
1993-American rock singer-songwriter Ray Gillen died age 34.
2014-Phil Rudd, the drummer of rock band AC/DC pleaded not guilty to charges of threatening to kill and possession of drugs.
BORN TODAY
Eric Bloom-1944
guitar, vocals Blue Oyster Cult
John Densmore-1944
drums, The Doors