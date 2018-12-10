Classic Rock Almanac December 10, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-18-year-old David Bowie recorded 'Can't Help Thinking About Me' at Pye Studios, London, England, which was later released as a single under the name David Bowie with The Lower Third.

1967-American soul singer, songwriter Otis Redding was killed in a plane crash, aged 26.

1971-Playing the first of two nights at London's Rainbow Theatre, in England, Frank Zappa was pushed off stage by Trevor Howell, the jealous boyfriend of an audience member.

1973-The CBGB Club (Country, BlueGrass, and Blues), opened in the lower eastside of New York City.

1983-Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson started a six week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with 'Say Say Say'.

1998-A recording of a 1963 Beatles concert was sold at auction at Christies in London for $41,500.

1999-Rick Danko died in his sleep at his home near Woodstock, New York. The guitarist and singer joined The Hawks in 1963 and went on to work as Bob Dylan's backing band, then renamed The Band.

2005-Queen overtook The Beatles to become the third most successful act of all time.

2007-Led Zeppelin played their first concert in 19 years at London's 02 Arena.

2010-The original hand-written lyrics to Bob Dylan's 'The Times They Are A-Changin' sold at a New York auction for $422,500.

2011-A copy of The Beatles 'Love Me Do' 1962 Demonstration Record sold for $17,339.31 during a 10-day eBay auction.

BORN TODAY

1910-John Hammond

producer, A&R scout. Worked with Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Leonard Cohen, George Benson and Janis Joplin.