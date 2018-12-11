Classic Rock Almanac December 11, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-Soul singer Sam Cooke was shot dead at the Hacienda Motel in Los Angeles, California.

1968-Filming began for The Rolling Stones 'Rock & Roll Circus.'

1973-KISS guitarist Ace Frehley was nearly electrocuted during a concert in Florida when he touched a short-circuited light.

1989-The Recording Industry Association of America certified four Led Zeppelin albums as multi-platinum: Presence (2 million), Led Zeppelin (4 million), Physical Graffiti (4 million) and In Through The Out Door (5 million).

2012-Indian musician Ravi Shankar died after undergoing heart valve replacement surgery.

2016-Bob Dylan said it was "truly beyond words" to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature.

BORN TODAY

1926-Big Mama Thornton

singer, songwriter, Janis Joplin covered her song 'Ball And Chain'.

1948-Chester Thompson

drummer and session musician, performed with Frank Zappa from 1973–74 and Genesis from 1977-2007 and more.

1951-Philip 'Spike' Edney

keyboard player, was known as the fifth member of Queen.

1958-Nikki Sixx

bassist Motley Crue

1961-Darryl Jones

bassist who has played with The Rolling Stones since Bill Wyman's departure in 1993.