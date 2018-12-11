Classic Rock Almanac December 11, 2018
ANNIVERSARIES
1964-Soul singer Sam Cooke was shot dead at the Hacienda Motel in Los Angeles, California.
1968-Filming began for The Rolling Stones 'Rock & Roll Circus.'
1973-KISS guitarist Ace Frehley was nearly electrocuted during a concert in Florida when he touched a short-circuited light.
1989-The Recording Industry Association of America certified four Led Zeppelin albums as multi-platinum: Presence (2 million), Led Zeppelin (4 million), Physical Graffiti (4 million) and In Through The Out Door (5 million).
2012-Indian musician Ravi Shankar died after undergoing heart valve replacement surgery.
2016-Bob Dylan said it was "truly beyond words" to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature.
BORN TODAY
1926-Big Mama Thornton
singer, songwriter, Janis Joplin covered her song 'Ball And Chain'.
1948-Chester Thompson
drummer and session musician, performed with Frank Zappa from 1973–74 and Genesis from 1977-2007 and more.
1951-Philip 'Spike' Edney
keyboard player, was known as the fifth member of Queen.
1958-Nikki Sixx
bassist Motley Crue
1961-Darryl Jones
bassist who has played with The Rolling Stones since Bill Wyman's departure in 1993.