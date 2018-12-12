Classic Rock Almanac December 12, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-The Beatles sixth album Rubber Soul started a 42-week run on the UK albums chart.

1970-The Doors played what would be their last ever live show with Jim Morrison when they played at the Warehouse in New Orleans.

1985-Scottish keyboard player Ian Stewart died of a heart attack in his doctor's Harley Street waiting room. Ian was a co-founder of The Rolling Stones.

1998-A 7 inch single by the Quarry Men featuring John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison was named as the rarest record of all time, only 50 copies were made with each copy being valued at $20,500.

2003- Mick Jagger became a Sir after being knighted by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace.

2007, A copy of John Lennon's book, A Spaniard in the Works, which contained a lock of Lennon's hair, sold at Gorringes Auction House for $48,000.

2008-The town where Mick Jagger and Keith Richards grew up announced it was to name streets in a new estate after Rolling Stones hits.

2012-The Rolling Stones, The Who, Michael Stipe, Chris Martin, Bruce Springsteen and Roger Waters played at Madison Square Garden and raised over $30m at a benefit gig in New York for those affected by Sandy.

BORN TODAY

1943-Dicky Betts

guitarist, singer, songwriter, The Allman Brothers Band

1944-Rob Tyner

singer from MC5

1946-Denny Dias

guitarist best known for being a founding member of Steely Dan.

1953-Bruce Kulick

guitarist, worked with Meat Loaf, Grand Funk Railroad and KISS.