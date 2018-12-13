Classic Rock Almanac December 13, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1961-The Beatles performed at the The Cavern Club Liverpool playing two shows at lunchtime and then again at night. Decca Records' Mike Smith attended the night performance with a view to offering The Beatles a recording contract.

1966-Jimi Hendrix made his TV debut on ITV's 'Ready Steady Go!' The Jimi Hendrix Experience also recorded 'Foxy Lady' on this day. The United States version of Are You Experienced listed the song with a spelling mistake as 'Foxey Lady' and this is how it is still known among many North American fans.

1975-Patti Smith released her debut studio album Horses.

BORN TODAY

1948-Jeff 'Skunk' Baxter

guitarist with psychedelic rock band Ultimate Spinach, The Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan (their first three albums) and Spirit in the 1980s. Baxter has also worked with many other artists including Bryan Adams, Eric Clapton, Sheryl Crow, Joni Mitchell, Dolly Parton, Carly Simon, Ringo Starr, Gene Simmons and Rod Stewart.

1948-Ted Nugent

guitarist

1952-Berton Averre

lead guitarist with The Knack

1953-Pat Torpey

drummer with Mr. Big