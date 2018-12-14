Classic Rock Almanac December 14, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-Bill Wyman made his live debut with The Rolling Stones at the Ricky Tick Club, Star and Garter Hotel in Windsor, England.

1967-Rolling Stones guitarist Brian Jones was rushed to St Georges hospital in London after collapsing.

1971-Led Zeppelin IV was riding high in the Top 10 of the US album charts.

1972-Born To Boogie the Ringo Starr directed movie premiered in London.

1979-The Clash released their third studio album London Calling.

1980-Yoko Ono called on fans to observe ten minutes of silence in memory of John Lennon. 30,000 gathered outside St George's Hall in Liverpool, while nearly 100,000 attend a memorial in New York's Central Park.

1997-Canadian guitarist and songwriter Kurt Winter died of kidney failure at the age of 51. He was a member of Brother and The Guess Who.

1999-Sir Paul McCartney appeared at The Cavern Club Liverpool, England in front of 300 people with David Gilmour, Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice, Pete Wingfield on keyboards and the legendary Mick Green (of Johnny Kidd & The Pirates) on guitar.

2003-Ozzy & Kelly Osbourne went to No.1 on the UK singles chart with 'Changes' a remake of a track first sung by Ozzy on the Black Sabbath album Volume IV in 1972.

2006-The co-founder of Atlantic Records Ahmet Ertegun died, aged 83.

BORN TODAY

1942-Dick Wagner

guitarist, songwriter who worked with Alice Cooper, Lou Reed and more.

1949-Cliff Williams

bass player for AC/DC (he replaced Mark Evans in 1977)