Classic Rock Almanac December 15, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1944-Hank Williams married Audrey Sheppard, with the ceremony taking place at a filling station.

1969-John Lennon played what would be his final ever gig in the UK when he appeared at The Lyceum Ballroom, London, with the Plastic Ono Band.

1977-The Sex Pistols were refused entry into the USA two days before a scheduled NBC TV appearance.

1979-U2 appeared at the Windsor Castle Pub, Harrow Road, London, admission was free.

1990-Rod Stewart married New Zealand model Rachel Hunter in Beverly Hills.

2001-Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh was given an honorary Doctorate of Music from Kent State University in Ohio.

BORN TODAY

1919-Max Yasgur

owner of the Woodstock farm where the 1969 festival was held.

1921-Alan Freed

DJ. The man who gave 'Rock 'n' Roll' its name.

1955-Paul Simonon

bassist with The Clash