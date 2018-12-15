Classic Rock Almanac December 15, 2018
ANNIVERSARIES
1944-Hank Williams married Audrey Sheppard, with the ceremony taking place at a filling station.
1969-John Lennon played what would be his final ever gig in the UK when he appeared at The Lyceum Ballroom, London, with the Plastic Ono Band.
1977-The Sex Pistols were refused entry into the USA two days before a scheduled NBC TV appearance.
1979-U2 appeared at the Windsor Castle Pub, Harrow Road, London, admission was free.
1990-Rod Stewart married New Zealand model Rachel Hunter in Beverly Hills.
2001-Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh was given an honorary Doctorate of Music from Kent State University in Ohio.
BORN TODAY
1919-Max Yasgur
owner of the Woodstock farm where the 1969 festival was held.
1921-Alan Freed
DJ. The man who gave 'Rock 'n' Roll' its name.
1955-Paul Simonon
bassist with The Clash