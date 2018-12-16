Classic Rock Almanac December 16, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-The first Jimi Hendrix Experience single 'Hey Joe', was released in the UK on Polydor records.

1967-The Rolling Stones announced that Marianne Faithfull was the first signing to their 'Mother Earth' label.

1970-Five singles and five albums by Credence Clearwater Revival were certified gold in the US.

1974-Guitarist Mick Taylor announced he was leaving The Rolling Stones saying he felt that now was the time to move on and do something new.

1989-Billy Joel went to No.1 on the US album chart with his 11th studio release 'Storm Front'.

2004-Gold and silver Black Sabbath discs were stolen from the Kent home of Ozzy Osbourne's former manager Patrick Meehan.

2005-The surviving Beatles and relatives of the band's late members began legal action against EMI to get royalties.

2006-Sir Paul McCartney said he left EMI, his record label of 45 years, as it had become "boring" and he had "dreaded going to see" its executives.

2011-An ultra-rare 'Beatles VI' in-store promotional poster sold at an eBay auction for $6,300.

BORN TODAY

1950-Billy Gibbons

singer, songwriter, producer, and actor.