Classic Rock Almanac December 17, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-Bob Dylan arrived in England to perform there for the first time.

1963-James Carroll at WWDC in Washington, DC, became the first disc jockey to broadcast a Beatles record on American radio.

1971-David Bowie released his fourth album Hunky Dory, which was the first to feature all the members of the band that would become known the following year as Ziggy Stardust's Spiders From Mars.

1973-Slade were at No.1 on the UK singles chart with 'Merry Xmas Everybody' their sixth chart topper.

1995-A statue of the late Frank Zappa was unveiled in Vilnius, the capital of the Republic Of Lithuania.

2005-U2 had the top-grossing tour of 2005, the Vertigo tour, according to Billboard.

2010-Sir Paul McCartney performed an intimate lunchtime gig at the 100 Club on London's Oxford Street, the historic music venue threatened with closure.

BORN TODAY

1942-Paul Butterfield

blues singer, harmonica player

1947-Jim Hodder

drummer Steely Dan.

1949-Paul Rodgers

singer, guitarist, Free, Bad Company and more.

1958-Mike Mills

bass, R.E.M.

1959-Bob Stinson

guitarist, The Replacements