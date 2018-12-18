Classic Rock Almanac December 18, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-Tara Browne was killed when driving at high speed in his Lotus Elan after it collided with a parked lorry in South Kensington, London. A close friend of The Rolling Stones Mick Jagger and Brian Jones his death was immortalized in The Beatles song ‘A Day In The Life’ after John Lennon read a report on the coroner's verdict into Browne's death.

1971-T. Rex scored their first No.1 album with their sixth release 'Electric Warrior'.

1972-Bob Dylan starting filming his role in the American western drama Pat Garrett and Billy The Kid along with James Coburn and Kris Kristofferson.

1983-Rolling Stones' guitarist Keith Richards married 27-year old Patti Hansen on his 40th birthday.

2004-A guitar played by George Harrison and John Lennon sold for $570,000 at auction in New York.

BORN TODAY

1943-Keith Richards

guitarist, singer, songwriter and founding member of The Rolling Stones

1943-Bobby Keys

saxophone player who worked with The Rolling Stones, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Who, Harry Nilsson, Delaney & Bonnie & Friends, George Harrison, Eric Clapton, Joe Cocker and others.

1953-Elliot Easton

The Cars