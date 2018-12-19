Classic Rock Almanac December 19, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1957-Elvis Presley had his draft notice served on him for the US Army.

1964-The Beatles fourth album 'Beatles For Sale' started a seven-week run at No.1 on the UK album charts. Recorded when Beatlemania was just past its peak 'Beatles for Sale' was The Beatles' fourth album in just 21 months.

1969-The Beatles latest Christmas record, 'The Beatles' Seventh Christmas Record' was released to members of their fan club in the UK and the US.

1970-Elton John's first US hit, ‘Your Song’ entered the Billboard Hot 100, where it went on to reach number eight.

1979-Elvis Presley's personal physician, George Nichopoulos, was charged with 'illegally and indiscriminately' prescribing over 12,000 tablets of uppers, downers, and painkillers for the star during the 20 months preceding his untimely death.

2005-Sir Elton John turned down £5.7m for the exclusive rights to his civil union to his partner David Furnish. The couple had considered the offer from a US television channel, putting the money in the Elton John Aids Foundation, but they told Attitude magazine they had decided to keep the day private.

BORN TODAY

1947-Jimmy Bain

best known for playing bass guitar in the bands Rainbow and Dio.