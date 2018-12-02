Classic Rock Almanac December 2, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-David Bowie released 'Rubber Band', his first single on the Deram label.

1976-The first day of the photo shoot for the forthcoming Pink Floyd Animals album cover took place at Battersea Power Station in London, England with a giant inflatable pig lashed between two of the structure's tall towers.

2007-Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne made more than $800,000 (£389,032) for charity after they sold off some of their possessions from their former US home.

2012-Led Zeppelin received a prestigious award from Barack Obama for their significant contribution to American culture and the arts.

2013-Roger Taylor and Brian May opened the Queen Studio Experience - Montreux, an exhibition of Queen memorabilia at Mountain Studios in Switzerland.

2014-American saxophone player Bobby Keys died as a result of cirrhosis at his home in Franklin, Tennessee. He was best known as being the main saxophone player for The Rolling Stones.

BORN TODAY

Tom McGuinness-1941

guitar, vocals, Manfred Mann

Rick Savage-1960

bass player, Def Leppard

Nate Mendel-1968

bass Foo Fighters

