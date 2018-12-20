Classic Rock Almanac December 20, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1958-John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison appeared as The Quarry Men at the wedding reception of George's older brother, Harry.

1968-The Beatles sixth Christmas record 'The Beatles' 1968 Christmas Record', was sent to fan club members in the UK and the US.

1969-The Rolling Stones went to No.1 on the UK album chart with their 10th release Let It Bleed .

1974-Former James Gang and Barnstorm guitarist Joe Walsh officially replaced Bernie Leadon in The Eagles.

1999-Readers of Guitar magazine voted Noel Gallagher the most overrated guitarist of the millennium. Jimi Hendrix was voted guitarist of the millennium .

2013-David Richards, a producer who worked with David Bowie, Queen, Iggy Pop, and others died.

BORN TODAY

1946-Douglass Lubahn

psychedelic rock and jazz rock bassist. His work is featured on several albums recorded by The Doors.

1947-Peter Criss

drummer KISS.

1948-Alan Parsons

studio audio engineer, musician, and record producer.

1956-Guy Babylon

keyboards, Elton John Band.

1957-Billy Bragg

singer, songwriter

1966-Chris Robinson

was the singer with The Black Crowes