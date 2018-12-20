Classic Rock Almanac December 20, 2018
ANNIVERSARIES
1958-John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison appeared as The Quarry Men at the wedding reception of George's older brother, Harry.
1968-The Beatles sixth Christmas record 'The Beatles' 1968 Christmas Record', was sent to fan club members in the UK and the US.
1969-The Rolling Stones went to No.1 on the UK album chart with their 10th release Let It Bleed .
1974-Former James Gang and Barnstorm guitarist Joe Walsh officially replaced Bernie Leadon in The Eagles.
1999-Readers of Guitar magazine voted Noel Gallagher the most overrated guitarist of the millennium. Jimi Hendrix was voted guitarist of the millennium .
2013-David Richards, a producer who worked with David Bowie, Queen, Iggy Pop, and others died.
BORN TODAY
1946-Douglass Lubahn
psychedelic rock and jazz rock bassist. His work is featured on several albums recorded by The Doors.
1947-Peter Criss
drummer KISS.
1948-Alan Parsons
studio audio engineer, musician, and record producer.
1956-Guy Babylon
keyboards, Elton John Band.
1957-Billy Bragg
singer, songwriter
1966-Chris Robinson
was the singer with The Black Crowes