Classic Rock Almanac December 21, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-The Beatles held a party at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London to preview their new movie ‘Magical Mystery Tour’.

1985-Bruce Springsteen's album, ‘Born in the USA’ passed Michael Jackson's Thriller to become the second longest-lasting LP on the Billboard US Top 10.

1991-These Are The Days Of Our Lives' by Queenwas re-released following the death of Freddie Mercury.

1992-Blues singer and guitarist Albert King died from a heart attack in Memphis, Tennessee.

2005-Sir Elton John and his partner David Furnish became the first gay celebrities to register their relationship as a civil partnership. The 20 minute ceremony took place at The Guild Hall, Windsor, England, guest’s included Ringo Starr, Victoria Beckham, Joss Stone, Sting, Elvis Costello, Jamie Cullum, George Michael and The Osbournes - Ozzy, Sharon, Jack and Kelly.

2012-Rolling Stones guitarist, 65-year-old Ronnie Wood married his fiancee Sally Humphreys during a private ceremony in London. Keith Richards, Rod Stewart and Paul McCartney all attended the wedding.

2014-Sir Elton John and his partner David Furnish formally converted their civil partnership to a marriage hosting a ceremony at their Windsor estate in Berkshire. David and Victoria Beckham, Ed Sheeran, Lulu and actor David Walliams were among the guests.

BORN TODAY

1940-Frank Zappa

multi instrumentalist, producer and composer.

1946-Carl Wilson

musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer who co-founded The Beach Boys.