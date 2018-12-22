Classic Rock Almanac December 22, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1969-John Lennon and Yoko Ono meet for one hour with Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau in Ottawa.

1973-With "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" sitting atop both the US and UK charts, Elton John's show at London's Hammersmith Odeon is broadcast live by BBC Radio 1.

1978-Kenney Jones, formerly of The Small Faces, becomes The Who's drummer, replacing the late Keith Moon who died two months earlier.

1981-Sotheby's in London holds a Rock and Roll memorabilia auction. An enameled Abbey Road street sign sold for $600, John and Cynthia Lennon's marriage certificate was worth $850 and an autographed program from The Beatles' Royal Command Performance went for $2,000.

2002-Joe Strummer, lead singer for the landmark British punk band The Clash, suffered a fatal heart attack at the age of 50.

2008-A cassette tape of John Lennon performing Lloyd Price's "Just Because" sold at auction in Los Angeles for $30,000.

2010-The British government declared the Beatles' famous Abbey Road zebra-crossing a national heritage site.

2014-Joe Cocker, whose unique, gravely voice propelled him to stardom in the late 1960s, died of lung cancer at the age of 70.

BORN TODAY

1939-James Gurley

guitarist with Big Brother and the Holding Company

1944-Barry Jenkins

drummer in the Animals

1948-Rick Nielsen

singer, guitarist from Cheap Trick